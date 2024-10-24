Jayden Daniels remains out of practice on Thursday

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for Sunday’s game against the Bears remains in question on the second day of the practice week.

Per multiple reporters on the scene, Daniels was not participating in the portion of practice open to media on Thursday.

Daniels is dealing with a rib injury suffered early in the Week 7 win over the Panthers. While head coach Dan Quinn termed him week-to-week on Monday, he also noted that Daniels has been participating in the team’s meetings and walk-throughs on Wednesday.

“I want to make sure he can fully express himself and do all the things that he does, which makes him so unique and special,” Quinn said, via John Keim of ESPN.

Quinn added he would address Daniels’ status again on Friday, so it appears there’s a chance he could be on the field for the week’s final practice.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick of this year’s draft, has completed a league-high 75.6 percent of his cases for 1,410 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 372 yards with four TDs.

If Daniels isn’t able to play, Marcus Mariota is set to start for Washington on Sunday.