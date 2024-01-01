Jayden Reed questionable to return with chest injury

One of Green Bay’s key offensive players may be out for the rest of Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

Rookie receiver Jayden Reed is questionable to return with a chest injury.

Reed has been dealing with a chest injury for a few weeks and was limited in practice with the issue. But Reed was still plenty effective in the first half as he caught six passes for 89 yards with a pair of touchdowns. One of the TDs happened with eight seconds left in the half.

Reed entered the week with 54 catches for 592 yards with six touchdowns.

Packers linebacker Preston Smith also exited the contest early in the second half but according to NBC’s Melissa Stark, Smith had his ankle taped on the sideline and is planning to return to the contest.

Update 12/31 10:35 p.m. ET: Reed has been downgraded to out.