 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Daniel Calhoun.jpeg
2024 All-American Daniel Calhoun Pledges to Georgia

Top Clips

nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_bfa_nbaroundtable_230705.jpg
Can the Clippers win a title with Harden?
nbc_cfb_bigten_bestofbest_230705.jpg
Big Ten has ‘closed gap’ with SEC as CFB’s elites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Daniel Calhoun.jpeg
2024 All-American Daniel Calhoun Pledges to Georgia

Top Clips

nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_bfa_nbaroundtable_230705.jpg
Can the Clippers win a title with Harden?
nbc_cfb_bigten_bestofbest_230705.jpg
Big Ten has ‘closed gap’ with SEC as CFB’s elites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaylen Waddle explains why he loves playing with Tua Tagovailoa

  
Published July 4, 2023 04:40 AM

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle led the NFL in yards per catch last season, and he credits quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for that.

Waddle told KPRC in Houston that coach Mike McDaniel’s offense emphasizes receivers gaining yards after the catch, and Tagovailoa puts his receivers in a perfect position to accomplish that.

“His ball placement. I think everybody sees it, knowing exactly where to place the ball so his receivers can not just catch it, but catch it and run with it. That’s what makes Tua Tua,” Waddle said.

Waddle has now played with Tagovailoa for two years in the NFL, after previously playing together at Alabama, and he said they have developed a strong rapport.

“It’s great,” Waddle said. “Tua’s a great guy. We’ve got years in with us playing together, so it’s always good being familiar with your quarterback, from the college game to the NFL game. It’s like riding a bike, getting back playing with him. It’s fun. You don’t have to learn quarterback tendencies when you’ve already played with him.”

After averaging just 9.8 yards per catch as a rookie in 2021, Waddle averaged a whopping 18.1 yards per catch in 2022, with Tagovailoa and Waddle showing that their rapport is a great fit in McDaniels’ offense.