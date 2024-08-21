Jaylen Waddle returns to Dolphins practice

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s health is trending in the right direction.

Waddle missed two weeks of practice with an undisclosed injury, but he was on the field and in uniform on Wednesday. Waddle took part in individual drills as the Dolphins held a joint practice with the Buccaneers.

The Dolphins also had wide receiver Tyreek Hill limited to individual work because of a thumb injury and there isn’t any sign of concern about either receiver being ready to go for the start of the regular season.

It’s less clear what the outlook is for Odell Beckham Jr., who has spent all of training camp on the physically unable to perform list and is not expected to practice at all this week.