Tyreek Hill dealing with thumb injury, won’t participate in team drills

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was spotted wearing a brace on his right hand during Tuesday’s practice, but it sounds like he’s not dealing with anything too serious.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters at his Wednesday morning press conference before a joint practice with the Buccaneers that Hill is dealing with a thumb injury.

“Tyreek could practice today. However, there’s also times that, because of the timing of where their bodies are at, kind of puts them at risk to get further injury,” McDaniel said. “From a medical standpoint, you’re just trying to let something cool down so you don’t have something happen at the expense of regular-season games. So, he’s been very active, but we’re trying to make sure ... we keep him out of harm’s way.

“He’ll be around, but he won’t be participating in team [drills].”

The Dolphins are in Tampa to practice with the Bucs before their preseason game on Friday night. McDaniel said he’s planning to have some starters play in the game but not all.