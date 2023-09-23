Jaylen Waddle ruled out for Sunday

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle won’t be part of the Dolphins’ attack against the Broncos on Sunday.

Waddle was listed as questionable on Friday because of the concussion he suffered in Miami’s Week Two win over the Patriots. He was downgraded to out on Saturday, however.

The Dolphins called Robbie Chosen up from the practice squad to increase their depth at the position. River Cracraft, Braxton Berrios, Erik Ezukanma, and Cedrick Wilson are other options to play alongside Tyreek Hill this weekend.

Sunday’s game will be the first that Waddle has missed in his NFL career. He has eight catches for 164 yards so far this season.