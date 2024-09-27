Jaylen Warren, Alex Highsmith out; Russell Wilson questionable for Steelers

Reports this week indicated that the Steelers would be playing without running back Jaylen Warren and edge rusher Alex Highsmith this week and confirmation came from the Steelers on Friday.

The team ruled both players out for their game against the Colts. Warren has a knee injury and Highsmith has a groin injury.

Najee Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson will be the backs for the Steelers in Warren’s absence. Nick Herbig had two sacks after Highsmith’s injury last week.

Quarterback Russell Wilson (calf) is listed as questionable after another week of limited practices. Wilson has been inactive as the emergency quarterback the last three weeks.

Guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) has also missed the first three games of the season and he’s listed as doubtful to make his debut against Indianapolis.