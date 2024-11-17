 Skip navigation
Jaylen Warren is expected to play on Sunday

  
Published November 17, 2024 08:16 AM

The Steelers will play their first AFC North game of the season on Sunday and it looks like they will have their full backfield available against the Ravens.

Jaylen Warren was listed as questionable after landing on the injury report with a back injury. Warren missed practice entirely on Thursday before returning for a limited workout on Friday.

According to multiple reports, Warren is expected to play against Baltimore. Najee Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson are the other backs on the 53-man roster and the Steelers also elevated Jonathan Ward from their practice squad.

Warren was the only Steelers player listed as questionable. Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) is doubtful and the team ruled out edge rusher Alex Highsmith (ankle), cornerback C.J. Henderson (neck), and cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring).