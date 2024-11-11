Jedrick Wills: “Pretty shocking” to get benched after “business decision” to sit out with injury

The Browns are back from their bye week, but Jedrick Wills is not back in the starting lineup.

Wills did not start at left tackle in Week Nine as the Browns opted to go with Dawand Jones in a loss to the Chargers. Wills had missed the previous week with a knee injury and Jones got the start in his place. During the week leading up to the Chargers game, head coach Kevin Stefanski told him in “a quick conversation” that he would not be returning to his former position.

“I mean, it was pretty shocking,” Wills said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I decided myself that, I made a business decision not to play after the Bengals game going into that Ravens game because I was injured. And then the next week is when I received the news.”

Wills said “you wouldn’t want to go out there and put forth 70% of your effort while you’re injured” while also risking making the injury worse if there’s someone else who can play at 100 percent and that he would never ask out of a game if he was healthy enough to play. He also called it “frustrating” to be on the bench, but there’s no sign that any change will be coming to the Browns line.