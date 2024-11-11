 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jedrick Wills: “Pretty shocking” to get benched after “business decision” to sit out with injury

  
Published November 11, 2024 03:42 PM

The Browns are back from their bye week, but Jedrick Wills is not back in the starting lineup.

Wills did not start at left tackle in Week Nine as the Browns opted to go with Dawand Jones in a loss to the Chargers. Wills had missed the previous week with a knee injury and Jones got the start in his place. During the week leading up to the Chargers game, head coach Kevin Stefanski told him in “a quick conversation” that he would not be returning to his former position.

“I mean, it was pretty shocking,” Wills said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I decided myself that, I made a business decision not to play after the Bengals game going into that Ravens game because I was injured. And then the next week is when I received the news.”

Wills said “you wouldn’t want to go out there and put forth 70% of your effort while you’re injured” while also risking making the injury worse if there’s someone else who can play at 100 percent and that he would never ask out of a game if he was healthy enough to play. He also called it “frustrating” to be on the bench, but there’s no sign that any change will be coming to the Browns line.