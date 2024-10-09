Jeff Ulbrich: Aaron Rodgers a vital resource as we look at offensive changes

A major reason why Jeff Ulbrich became the Jets interim head coach on Tuesday is the way their offense performed in the first five weeks of the season.

The Jets rank fifth in points allowed and 25th in points scored so far this season, so it was no surprise to hear Ulbrich, who is also the team’s defensive coordinator, say that he will take a “hard look” at everything on the offensive side of the ball. Anything having to do with the Jets offense starts with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Ulbrich called Rodgers a “vital resource” for him as he looks for changes that will improve the team’s production.

“I think the biggest thing, and actually, Aaron and I spoke about this earlier today, about there has to be an element of change,” Ulbrich said, via the team’s website. “The players have to feel that, whether that’s our process, whether that’s scheduling meetings, practice, night before games, whatever that is, there has to be, there has to be a change bigger than just me now assuming the head coaching role. So, we’re going to take a hard look at all that we do and the process in which we get to Monday night and make the changes we think are necessary.”

Word on Tuesday was that Robert Saleh was going to make passing game coordinator Todd Downing the offensive play caller instead of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, but his firing leaves it unclear if the team will be continuing down that road or if Ulbrich will come up with other tweaks in an effort to get more out of Rodgers and the rest of the offense.