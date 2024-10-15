Jeff Ulbrich: Jets’ defense wasn’t good enough, we’ll get that fixed

Jeff Ulbrich has continued in his role as the Jets’ defensive coordinator after becoming their interim head coach, and he said after Monday night’s loss to the Bills that the Jets’ defense needs to get a lot better.

“From a defensive perspective, just not the start that we’re accustomed to having from this defense,” Ulbrich said. “It wasn’t good enough to start. We made a huge emphasis on stopping the run, knowing they’d be committed to it — it’s been the signature of the Bills this season — and we did not do that: 150 yards, 4.7 a carry, four explosives, that’s not winning football from a defensive perspective. And that’s on me, that’s on every player, that’s on every coach, that’s on all of us. It’s a collective thing. We’ll get that fixed.”

Ulbrich said the run defense needs to get better in a hurry.

“It’s not good. It’s not the standard of this defense. No man in there would say that. We’re just not accustomed to it. There were some communication errors, there were times I could have made a better call, and there were some assignment errors. It was not the defense we’re accustomed to, especially against the run,” Ulbrich said.

At 2-4, the Jets don’t have much margin for error if they want to be a playoff team. Ulbrich needs his defense to play better on Sunday night at Pittsburgh.