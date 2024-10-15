 Skip navigation
Jeff Ulbrich on Mike Williams: We’ll figure out how all the pieces fit together

  
After the Jets agreed to trade for Davante Adams on Tuesday, they found themselves with a logjam at the top of the wide receiver depth chart.

Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Mike Williams have been the top three wideouts so far this season and the Jets appear to have decided that Williams is the odd man out. PFT reported on Tuesday that they’ve started shopping Williams to other teams that might be looking to make a move at receiver, but interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said at his press conference that the team is still sorting everything out.

“I think we’ll figure it out the next couple days how all these pieces fit together,” Ulbrich said. “It’s an exciting and good problem to have. We’ve got a lot of different guys with a lot of different skill sets that can do a lot of different things.”

Williams signed with the Jets this offseason and has 10 catches for 145 yards this season. He was also the target for Aaron Rodgers’s late interception in Monday night’s loss to the Bills and Rodgers said that Williams ran the wrong route on the play, which probably helped the Jets decide to look at parting ways with him.