Aaron Rodgers on criticizing Mike Williams: We all should be held to a standard

After Monday night’s loss to the Bills, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Mike Williams running the wrong route caused the crucial interception late in the fourth quarter. Today Rodgers said he won’t hesitate to criticize anyone, whether it’s Williams or himself.

Asked about his comments about Williams on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he was simply answering a question honestly when he explained that Williams wasn’t where he was supposed to be when Rodgers threw an interception in his direction.

“I think if you watch my press conferences, I’ve started with myself when I’ve made mistakes,” Rodgers said. “That’s the standard for everybody. There were a lot of mistakes throughout the night, but if you’re looking at just that play, that’s what the question was, What happened on that play? It was two verticals to the right side and Mike needed to get to the red line, which would have been a big gain. So I wasn’t calling Mike out for anything but his responsibility and the details on that play. I have a lot of love and respect for Mike. He does some nice things for us. On that play he wasn’t in the right spot. You can make more of that if you want to, but we all should be held to a standard. I hold myself to a standard of greatness and when it hasn’t been there — which it hasn’t been at certain times — I’ve stood up and said, ‘I’ve got to play better. I wasn’t good enough tonight.’ Hopefully it’s an example for everybody else to start with themselves. But that question was what happened on the last play, I said what happened on the last play.”

With the Jets looking to move on from Williams, Rodgers probably won’t have to worry about him running the wrong route for much longer.