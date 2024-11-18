Jeff Ulbrich: We should have gone for it rather than kick late field goal

The Jets had a two-point lead and faced a fourth-and-2 with just under three minutes to play against the Colts on Sunday, so interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich had to make a call between kicking a field goal and going for it.

After lining up to try to draw the Colts offside, the Jets called a timeout and Ulbrich opted to kick a field goal to go up 27-22. That decision was questioned at the time and it was second-guessed even more after the Colts drove to win the game 28-27 on a rushing touchdown by Anthony Richardson.

When Ulbrich was pressed on the call in his postgame press conference, he said he’d like to do it over.

“I was confident the defense was going to get the stop, that’s why I opted to kick the field goal there and not go for it,” Ulbrich said. “In hindsight, I probably should have gone for it because we didn’t stop them obviously.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during his own press conference that he wanted to go for it and noted “if we were a great team, we would have scored seven there.” The 3-8 Jets are certainly not a great team, which is why they spend so much time each week going over things that didn’t work out for them.