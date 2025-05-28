 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olsenontushpush_250528.jpg
Olsen: Shouldn’t penalize teams good at tush push
nbc_pft_insugnedpicks_250528.jpg
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
nbc_pft_billshardknocks_250528.jpg
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olsenontushpush_250528.jpg
Olsen: Shouldn’t penalize teams good at tush push
nbc_pft_insugnedpicks_250528.jpg
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
nbc_pft_billshardknocks_250528.jpg
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeffery Simmons not at Titans OTAs, Brian Callahan not worried about his readiness

  
Published May 28, 2025 03:43 PM

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons did not join the Titans for their OTA practice on Wednesday, but head coach Brian Callahan didn’t express much concern about his absence.

Simmons said in February that he believes in the direction that the Titans are moving in as they approach the 2026 season and that he asks himself “how can I be a better leader for the team” in future. There’s been no subsequent sign of a rift with the team and Callahan said at a Wednesday press conference that he has no doubts about Simmons being “ready to roll” come September.

“It’s been pretty consistent for Jeff, I think,” Callahan said. “Whether you see him every day here or not, there’s one person on this team probably more than anybody I never worry about being ready to play on Sunday and that’s Jeff.”

Simmons is under contract in Tennessee through the 2027 season and he made his third Pro Bowl after the 2024 season.