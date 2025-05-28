Jeffery Simmons not at Titans OTAs, Brian Callahan not worried about his readiness

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons did not join the Titans for their OTA practice on Wednesday, but head coach Brian Callahan didn’t express much concern about his absence.

Simmons said in February that he believes in the direction that the Titans are moving in as they approach the 2026 season and that he asks himself “how can I be a better leader for the team” in future. There’s been no subsequent sign of a rift with the team and Callahan said at a Wednesday press conference that he has no doubts about Simmons being “ready to roll” come September.

“It’s been pretty consistent for Jeff, I think,” Callahan said. “Whether you see him every day here or not, there’s one person on this team probably more than anybody I never worry about being ready to play on Sunday and that’s Jeff.”

Simmons is under contract in Tennessee through the 2027 season and he made his third Pro Bowl after the 2024 season.