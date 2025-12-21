 Skip navigation
Jeffery Simmons tackles Kareem Hunt for safety, Titans lead Chiefs 2-0

  
Published December 21, 2025 01:56 PM

It doesn’t look like there are going to be many points in Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Titans, but two have been registered early in the second quarter.

Veteran defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons brought down Kareem Hunt in the end zone for a safety, giving Tennessee a 2-0 lead.

Hunt was stopped dead in his tracks on a first-and-11 play and had no shot to get out of the paint.

Simmons came off the left side of the line to make the play. Center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith were shown on the CBS broadcast clearly upset with someone for allowing the play to happen that way.

The Chiefs have been able to record just two first downs on their four possessions so far on Sunday.