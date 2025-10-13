Jeffery Simmons: We had one of our worst weeks of practice before Raiders loss

After Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, Titans head coach Brian Callahan said that the team “felt good coming into the game” but that doesn’t appear to be a universal assessment of everyone’s frame of mind.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons had a different take after the 20-10 loss. Simmons called the Titans’ performance while falling behind 17-0 “bad football” and that it came after a week that left him feeling like the team was not ready to build off of their Week 5 win over the Cardinals.

“In this league, you have to learn how to stack wins,” Simmons said, via Buck Reasing of 104.5 The Zone. “To be able to carry that momentum over — it started at practice. If I’m being honest, this was one of our worst weeks of practice. Came out flat Thursday and things like that — sometimes things carry over. In this league, you have to prove it every week and reprove it.”

Quarterback Cam Ward agreed with Simmons about the team coming out flat at practice and said that they played the same way against a Raiders team that came into Sunday with a four-game losing streak. The practice habits could improve this week, but it’s unclear if there will be a significant change in the results without larger changes around the team.