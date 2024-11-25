Jeffrey Simmons: Sunday’s win was for Amy Adams Strunk

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk was the center of attention after Sunday’s win over the Texans.

Defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons said that “this one’s for Amy” on his way into the locker room and Strunk addressed the team after the win in Houston. She did so while wearing a belt buckle with the Oilers logo on it. Strunk’s father Bud Adams moved the Oilers from Houston to Tennessee in 1997 and renamed them the Titans a couple of years later.

The two teams have long been rivals and Texans vice president Hannah McNair made it clear this offseason that the team did not like the Titans’ decision to wear Oilers throwback uniforms during a game between the two teams last season. McNair referenced the Texans’ recent upper hand in the rivalry last week and head coach Brian Callahan said “it’s OK to admit that these things sometimes mean more” while talking about the signinficance of the win.

“We know the history behind everything,” Simmons said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “How much this means to her is why we go out there and give it our all. We talked about it last night and let this game mean a lot more playing for the owner.”

The two teams will meet again in Week 18 in Nashville.