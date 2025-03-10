Jeremy Chinn agrees to two-year deal with Raiders

The Raiders are adding to their secondary.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Las Vegas has agreed to terms with safety Jeremy Chinn on a two-year contract.

Garafolo adds Chinn’s deal is worth more than $16 million with over 75 percent of it fully guaranteed at signing.

A Panthers second-round pick in 2020, Chinn signed a one-year deal with Washington last year and was a key piece of the club’s defense. He finished the season with 117 total tackles with seven for loss, 2.0 sacks, five passes defensed, and an interception. He then tallied 29 total tackles with an interception in Washington’s three postseason games.

Chinn was the runner-up for AP defensive rookie of the year back in 2020.

Chinn was No. 65 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents this offseason.

He should help upgrade the Raiders’ defense after the team recently signed face of the franchise defensive end Maxx Crosby to a lucrative extension.