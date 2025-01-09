 Skip navigation
Jermaine Burton was accused of assault last week

  
Published January 9, 2025 09:39 AM

Bengals receiver Jermaine Burton didn’t travel to Pittsburgh for the regular-season finale. His absence was attributed to a coach’s decision. The likely reason for the decision emerged on Wednesday.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Burton was accused of assaulting a woman he dated. She ultimately declined to press charges.

The assault was reported on the morning of December 30, via 911 call.

“Jermaine Burton on the Bengals just broke into my house,” the accuser says on the 911 recording. “He broke my phone. . . . He’s been like pretty abusive. He does a lot of things that I don’t tolerate.”

The woman, who is 19, suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention. She initially wanted to press charges. She later changed her mind.

“We are aware of information related to Jermaine Burton,” the Bengals told the Enquirer in a statement. “We will continue to evaluate as we gather additional details and will have no further comment at this time.”

Burton is separately, per the Enquirer, facing eviction from his apartment. The eviction proceedings commenced on December 17.

The 2024 third-round pick from Alabama appeared in 14 games with one start as a rookie. He caught four passes for 107 yards, on 14 targets.