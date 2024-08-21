Jerod Mayo: “100 percent” confidence that Drake Maye is ready to run a huddle

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said earlier this week that he has not chosen a starting quarterback for the regular season and the choice won’t be based on first-round pick Drake Maye not being ready to run the offense.

Mayo made that clear during a press conference on Wednesday. Mayo was asked if he would feel comfortable starting Maye in the season-opening game against the Bengals.

“100 percent, I think he’s ready to run a huddle,” Mayo said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.com.

Jacoby Brissett is No. 1 on the depth chart that the Patriots released and he seems likely to get the nod to kick off the regular season, but it will be Maye’s job eventually and the fact that Mayo is comfortable with the idea of playing the rookie could mean the change is made sooner rather than later.