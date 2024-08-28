Jerod Mayo has decided on starting QB, will tell team Thursday before announcing it

The Patriots have decided on a starting quarterback for the first week of the 2024 season, but their choice doesn’t know he’s won the competition yet.

Head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that he’s made a choice between veteran Jacoby Brissett and first-round pick Drake Maye, but that he has not shared the news with either player or with the team at large at this point. Mayo said he wants “both sides to hear it from me” and that hasn’t been possible on Wednesday because of ongoing roster machinations.

“I’m gonna talk to the individual players tomorrow. I’m gonna have a team meeting tomorrow and then I’m gonna get it to you guys,” Mayo said.

Brissett seemed to be the likely choice for most of the offseason and summer and Mayo said Maye is the team’s second-best quarterback the other day, but he also said Maye outplayed the veteran in preseason action to cloud the picture a bit. Those clouds will be gone soon and the Patriots will be on to Cincinnati for the opener.