 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_nfldivisions_240828.jpg
Ranking NFL’s toughest divisions
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_nfldivisions_240828.jpg
Ranking NFL’s toughest divisions
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerod Mayo has decided on starting QB, will tell team Thursday before announcing it

  
Published August 28, 2024 01:23 PM

The Patriots have decided on a starting quarterback for the first week of the 2024 season, but their choice doesn’t know he’s won the competition yet.

Head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that he’s made a choice between veteran Jacoby Brissett and first-round pick Drake Maye, but that he has not shared the news with either player or with the team at large at this point. Mayo said he wants “both sides to hear it from me” and that hasn’t been possible on Wednesday because of ongoing roster machinations.

“I’m gonna talk to the individual players tomorrow. I’m gonna have a team meeting tomorrow and then I’m gonna get it to you guys,” Mayo said.

Brissett seemed to be the likely choice for most of the offseason and summer and Mayo said Maye is the team’s second-best quarterback the other day, but he also said Maye outplayed the veteran in preseason action to cloud the picture a bit. Those clouds will be gone soon and the Patriots will be on to Cincinnati for the opener.