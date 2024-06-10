 Skip navigation
Jerod Mayo: Hopefully we get something done with Rhamondre Stevenson

  
Published June 10, 2024 01:49 PM

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is in the last year of his contract and the possibility of extending his stay came up during head coach Jerod Mayo’s press conference on Monday.

Mayo is not in charge of negotiating deals, but having the head coach stumping for you to stick around usually helps the cause. Mayo didn’t pound on any tables when asked about his hopes for an extension, but he did provide a vote of confidence in the back.

“You know, we’ll see,” Mayo said, via a transcript from the team. “I will say this about Rhamondre. I think he’s one of the better backs in the league, it’s no doubt about it. I think over the last few years, it’s been kind of tough on him, as far as getting started. So, I’m excited to see what he does this season. And look, he’s earned everything that he gets. He is our starting running back and hopefully we do get something done.”

Stevenson missed five games last year and better durability would be a good way to push for a contract that keeps him in New England for years to come.