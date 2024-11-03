Jerod Mayo: I don’t want to get into why we didn’t go for two at end of regulation

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye made a remarkable play on the final play of regulation in Tennessee by scrambling for more than 12 seconds before delivering a touchdown pass to running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

The score made it 17-16 Titans and gave the Patriots a chance to win the game by going for two, but head coach Jerod Mayo sent the kicking team on the field and the Titans wound up winning 20-17 in overtime. Anyone hoping to hear Mayo explain in his postgame press conference why he didn’t go for the jugular was left disappointed.

Mayo was asked if the decision to kick was because Maye was fatigued after the extended final play and didn’t answer that or anything else about the decision directly.

“I don’t want to get into that,” Mayo said, via a transcript from the team. “It’s a good question. I just don’t want to get into it now.”

The Patriots may have lost if they went for it, but they would have had a little more control over the outcome against a defense that was reeling from the previous play. Mayo made a different choice and still wound up on the wrong side of the final score.