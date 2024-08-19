 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

240819-davanteadams.jpg
Where Adams stands with the Raiders
240819-brandonaiyuk.jpg
Door is closed on Aiyuk to the Patriots
nbc_pft_rams_240819.jpg
How Rams’ QB room looks with Stafford, Bennett

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

240819-davanteadams.jpg
Where Adams stands with the Raiders
240819-brandonaiyuk.jpg
Door is closed on Aiyuk to the Patriots
nbc_pft_rams_240819.jpg
How Rams’ QB room looks with Stafford, Bennett

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerod Mayo: I think Hunter Henry will be ready for Week 1

  
Published August 19, 2024 11:57 AM

The Patriots have been practicing without tight end Hunter Henry for the last week and his outlook for the start of the regular season was a topic at head coach Jerod Mayo’s press conference on Monday.

Henry’s injury has been called a lower body issue and Mayo expressed confidence that he’ll be ready to go against the Bengals in the season opener.

“I wouldn’t say it’s in doubt,” Mayo said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “I mean, right now, we got to see. We still have a lot of time. I think he’ll be there. But once again, when he’s ready to play, he’ll be out there.”

Henry’s fellow tight ends Austin Hooper and Mitchell Wilcox have also been dealing with injuries and Mayo said during an appearance on WEEI Monday morning that he expects all of them to be back in action “relatively early in the season.”