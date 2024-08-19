Jerod Mayo: I think Hunter Henry will be ready for Week 1

The Patriots have been practicing without tight end Hunter Henry for the last week and his outlook for the start of the regular season was a topic at head coach Jerod Mayo’s press conference on Monday.

Henry’s injury has been called a lower body issue and Mayo expressed confidence that he’ll be ready to go against the Bengals in the season opener.

“I wouldn’t say it’s in doubt,” Mayo said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “I mean, right now, we got to see. We still have a lot of time. I think he’ll be there. But once again, when he’s ready to play, he’ll be out there.”

Henry’s fellow tight ends Austin Hooper and Mitchell Wilcox have also been dealing with injuries and Mayo said during an appearance on WEEI Monday morning that he expects all of them to be back in action “relatively early in the season.”