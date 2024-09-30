 Skip navigation
Jerod Mayo: Jacoby Brissett is 100 percent our starter

  
Published September 30, 2024 10:47 AM

The Patriots aren’t making a quarterback change this week.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said after Sunday’s loss that the team had a long flight home from San Francisco to watch film when he was asked about a possible quarterback change, but he confirmed that Jacoby Brissett will remain under center on Monday. Mayo said that Brissett is “100 percent our starter and that’s how we’re going to look at this going forward.”

“He’s done a good job doing what we’ve asked,” Mayo said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “Are there a lot of plays that we could do a better job with? Absolutely. But I would never question his toughness, dependability, his leadership style for this team, and that’s what we need right now.”

The Patriots have lost three straight games after opening the season with a win over the Bengals. The longer the losing streak continues, the more questions Mayo will face about when they’ll turn to Drake Maye at quarterback.