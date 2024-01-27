Jerrod Johnson has second interview for Saints offensive coordinator

Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson has been making the rounds with teams looking for offensive coordinators and he’s making a second stop with the Saints.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Johnson is interviewing with New Orleans a second time on Saturday. This meeting is in person after their initial conversation took place remotely.

Johnson joined the Texans in 2023 and had a hand in quarterback C.J. Stroud’s excellent rookie season. If he gets the job in New Orleans, he’ll be working with a more experienced quarterback in Derek Carr.

Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak, Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese, and Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan have also interviewed with the Saints.