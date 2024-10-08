 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones: Cowboys are not in a “soft rebuild”

  
Published October 8, 2024 04:12 PM

Owner Jerry Jones said this offseason that the Cowboys were “all in” on getting back to the Super Bowl this season. He later doubled down on that assertion even as the team did next to nothing in free agency.

The Cowboys, of course, did not go “all in” as most would define “all in.”

During his regular Friday radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones agreed with host Cory Mageors’ suggestion that the Cowboys were in a “soft rebuild.” On Tuesday, Jones said that’s not what he meant when he said, “Yeah, I think you’ve nailed it; you’re right on it,” and added that a “soft rebuild” is not his philosophy or approach to this season.

Jones, though, does want to lean on youth to replace the injured players at defensive end rather than add outside help.

“The [only] positive of losing a player is that a young player, usually your depth, is going to get some reps, a player that can get better for the future,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys are 3-2 and a game behind Washington in the division, with the Lions and 49ers next on the schedule with an off week in between.