 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
nbc_pftpm_williams_240725.jpg
Williams holding out of 49ers training camp

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
nbc_pftpm_williams_240725.jpg
Williams holding out of 49ers training camp

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerry Jones doesn’t expect 2024 to be Dak Prescott’s final season in Dallas “at all”

  
Published July 25, 2024 04:14 PM

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wants a long-term extension as do receiver CeeDee Lamb and edge rusher Micah Parsons. All are expected to receiver top-of-the-market deals at their respective positions, something executive vice president Stephen Jones called “unique.”

The Cowboys again have dragged their feet on extending Prescott’s deal. It took two years before Prescott received his second contract, and when he finally signed the four-year, $160 million extension in 2021, he maintained his leverage for his third deal.

Prescott is participating in the team’s first training camp practice Thursday despite his uncertain future beyond this season.

At a Thursday news conference, owner Jerry Jones said he does not expect this to be Prescott’s final season with the Cowboys “at all.”

I don’t think so,” Jones said, via TheAthletic.com. “Just to be very specific: I do not think this will be his last year with the Cowboys, at all. Am I being psychotic [sic] relative to my mirror? No. No. It’s pretty clear, I think. I want to say if it hasn’t been clear — of how much we appreciate what Dak Prescott has meant to this team in a positive way. The players do play better when he’s out there. He does make his teammates play at a higher level. There’s no question about it. So I’m right there in line with his best fan.”

With no-tag and no-trade clauses in his deal, Prescott can become a free agent in 2025 if he so chooses. If the Cowboys don’t sign Prescott to an extension, he still will count $40.460 million in dead money against the team’s cap in 2025 after an offseason renegotiation of his current deal.

He is scheduled to play this season under a $55.1 million salary cap hit for this season.

Prescott is coming off his best season when he finished second in MVP voting after leading the NFL in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36) while throwing for 4,516 yards.

The Cowboys, though, finished last season with a disappointing loss to the Packers at home in the wild-card round of the playoffs. They have not made the NFC Championship Game since 1995.