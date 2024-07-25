Jerry Jones doesn’t expect 2024 to be Dak Prescott’s final season in Dallas “at all”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wants a long-term extension as do receiver CeeDee Lamb and edge rusher Micah Parsons. All are expected to receiver top-of-the-market deals at their respective positions, something executive vice president Stephen Jones called “unique.”

The Cowboys again have dragged their feet on extending Prescott’s deal. It took two years before Prescott received his second contract, and when he finally signed the four-year, $160 million extension in 2021, he maintained his leverage for his third deal.

Prescott is participating in the team’s first training camp practice Thursday despite his uncertain future beyond this season.

At a Thursday news conference, owner Jerry Jones said he does not expect this to be Prescott’s final season with the Cowboys “at all.”

“I don’t think so,” Jones said, via TheAthletic.com. “Just to be very specific: I do not think this will be his last year with the Cowboys, at all. Am I being psychotic [sic] relative to my mirror? No. No. It’s pretty clear, I think. I want to say if it hasn’t been clear — of how much we appreciate what Dak Prescott has meant to this team in a positive way. The players do play better when he’s out there. He does make his teammates play at a higher level. There’s no question about it. So I’m right there in line with his best fan.”

With no-tag and no-trade clauses in his deal, Prescott can become a free agent in 2025 if he so chooses. If the Cowboys don’t sign Prescott to an extension, he still will count $40.460 million in dead money against the team’s cap in 2025 after an offseason renegotiation of his current deal.

He is scheduled to play this season under a $55.1 million salary cap hit for this season.

Prescott is coming off his best season when he finished second in MVP voting after leading the NFL in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36) while throwing for 4,516 yards.

The Cowboys, though, finished last season with a disappointing loss to the Packers at home in the wild-card round of the playoffs. They have not made the NFC Championship Game since 1995.