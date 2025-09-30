Jerry Jones: George Pickens has been an exemplary teammate

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens said last week that he saw a “great opportunity” to show up for quarterback Dak Prescott and the rest of the team in CeeDee Lamb’s absence.

Pickens made the most of it against the Packers on Sunday night. He had eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the 40-40 tie, and he now has 21 catches for 300 yards and four touchdowns in his first four games with the team.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if Pickens’ production with Lamb out is going to be a major factor in talks about extending his stay in Dallas beyond this season. Jones said that wasn’t the case, but acknowledged there were questions about the wideout’s fit as a teammate after his time in Pittsburgh.

“He’s an exemplary teammate,” Jones said. “He is exemplary in his work preparation and you can see the results of that out there Sundays.”

Jones then pivoted to saying the team is in position to make a deal with Pickens that will keep him around.

“I’m proud to tell you that we’ve got some outstanding structure in our cap space that will allow us to do a lot of things that I didn’t think, when we finished this time time last year, that we might have the room to do some of these things we’re talking about doing,” Jones said. “We got it. We paid a price for it, we had to not sign some players our fans might have thought ought to be signed. We can do it now.”

Those conversations are likely to come after the season, but if Pickens keeps going at his current level it is hard to imagine the Cowboys are going to let him go.