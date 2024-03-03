Jerry Jones not ready to say Cowboys will cut Michael Gallup

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is widely expected to get cut soon, but if Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones knows for sure whether Gallup will be on the Cowboys in 2024, he’s not saying.

“We don’t have a decision that we would like to talk about right now,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s one that we will be going over with him. Nothing we would say without him being involved. We need to sit down and go over stuff with him before we talk about what we’re going to do with him.”

By “going over with him,” Jones surely means asking Gallup to take a pay cut, or get cut. Gallup is due to have a $13.85 million salary cap hit for 2024 on his current contract. By designating him a post-June 1 cut, the Cowboys could free up $9.5 million in cap space for 2024.

Gallup played all 17 games last season but was fourth on the team with just 418 receiving yards. He’s not producing like a $13.85 million receiver, and unless he’ll take a lot less money, he won’t be in Dallas much longer.