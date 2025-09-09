Jerry Jones: We didn’t make a counter offer after Eagles called on Micah Parsons

The Eagles were interested in trading for Micah Parsons, but the Cowboys weren’t going to make that move at any price.

That was the message from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday. Reports of the Eagles’ interest surfaced after Parsons was dealt to the Packers, with Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reporting over the weekend that Philadelphia offered two first-round picks and other draft considerations for the defensive end.

Glazer also reported that the Cowboys preferred to trade Parsons to an AFC team but didn’t get the offers they hoped for before finalizing a deal with the Packers for two first-rounders and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if the Cowboys circled back to the Eagles to see if they’d sweeten their proposal.

“No counter offer,” Jones said, via multiple reporters.

It makes sense that the Cowboys would be reluctant to strengthen a division rival, but that approach contrasts with Jones’s post-trade comments. He emphasized that the compensation and cap space created by the deal gave Dallas a better chance to improve than if they had committed to a massive Parsons extension. By that logic, the same financial strain and loss of draft capital would have been just as damaging to the Eagles’ long-term outlook.

Selling that perspective to Cowboys fans picturing Parsons in an Eagles uniform would have been difficult. Still, that would have been true with any trade — and a deal with Philadelphia might have given Dallas even more material to back up its claim that brighter days are ahead.