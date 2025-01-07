Jerry Jones won’t consider giving up G.M. title

The Cowboys could change coaches again this year, with Mike McCarthy’s status unclear as the clock ticks on the team’s exclusive negotiating window. Whether McCarthy returns or not, the General Manager will remain the same as it’s been for the past 36 years.

Owner Jerry Jones was clear after Sunday’s loss to the Commanders that he is not relinquishing his G.M. duties.

“No. Just, no,” Jones said when asked if he would finally relinquish the G.M. title, via Saad Yousaf of TheAthletic.com. “[When] I bought the team, I think the first thing to come out of my mouth . . . somebody asked, ‘Did you buy this for your kids?’ I said, ‘Hell no. I bought it for me.’ And I didn’t buy an investment. I bought an occupation, and I bought something I was going to do.

“I was 46 [years old]. I bought something I was going to do for the rest of my life. That’s what I’m doing. So, no. The facts are, since I have to decide where the money is spent, then you might as well cut all of the bullshit out. That’s who’s making the call anyways.”

Jones will decide McCarthy’s fate, likely this week, but the owner/G.M. takes accountability for not providing McCarthy with more talent this season. After saying in the offseason that the Cowboys were “all-in” for 2024, they did next to nothing in free agency, while watching many of their best free agents walk out the door.

The Cowboys went 7-10 with a roster with holes and without depth.

Jones was asked about the short-comings with the roster he provided McCarthy.

“I think that’s fair,” Jones said. “I think that’s very fair. I always provide the roster for the coaches. If you don’t get there, you’ve always got some second-guessing. Yes, I second-guess myself, all the time. The answer is, yes. We make a lot of decisions. Some of them don’t work out as good as others.”