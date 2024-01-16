Jerry, Stephen Jones won’t do radio this week

Every Tuesday, right around now, word begins to trickle out regarding some of the words uttered by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during one of his two weekly appearances on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

This week, that won’t happen.

Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan said Monday that neither Jerry nor Stephen Jones will be appearing on the team’s flagship station this week.

“Yes, they have come on in the past to recap the season, but their radio agreements for the year actually expire when the [Cowboys’] season ends,” Shariff said.

It’s no surprise, but it underscores the uncertainty currently engulfing the team. If they were keeping coach Mike McCarthy, they’d say so. Loudly. For now, they’re at least thinking about moving on. They’re surely thinking about who they’d move on to.

And, despite the formal requirements for coaching searches, they’re quite possibly working behind the scenes to see if they can get the proverbial two in the bush before releasing the bird in the hand.

Regardless, something has to change after Sunday’s debacle. We’ll find out not through a radio interview. Regardless, we’ll find out.