 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jer’Zhan Newton, Noah Brown inactive for Commanders

  
Published September 8, 2024 03:03 PM

Both teams are going to be missing defensive linemen when the Commanders and Buccaneers tangle in Tampa.

The Commanders put rookie defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton on their inactive list before kickoff on Sunday. Newton had foot surgery this offseason and he was listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report.

Washington also made wide receiver Noah Brown inactive. The former Cowboy and Texan signed with the team after being cut in Houston last month. Quarterback Sam Hartman, safety Darrick Forrest, linbacker Dom Hampton, and guard Chris Paul are also out for the visitors.

The Buccaneers will be without defensive lineman Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey after ruling both of them out ahead of the game. Tight end Devin Culp, cornerback Tyrek Funderburk, safety Kaevon Merriweather, guard Royce Newman, and linebacker Jose Ramirez are also inactive.