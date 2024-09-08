Jer’Zhan Newton, Noah Brown inactive for Commanders

Both teams are going to be missing defensive linemen when the Commanders and Buccaneers tangle in Tampa.

The Commanders put rookie defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton on their inactive list before kickoff on Sunday. Newton had foot surgery this offseason and he was listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report.

Washington also made wide receiver Noah Brown inactive. The former Cowboy and Texan signed with the team after being cut in Houston last month. Quarterback Sam Hartman, safety Darrick Forrest, linbacker Dom Hampton, and guard Chris Paul are also out for the visitors.

The Buccaneers will be without defensive lineman Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey after ruling both of them out ahead of the game. Tight end Devin Culp, cornerback Tyrek Funderburk, safety Kaevon Merriweather, guard Royce Newman, and linebacker Jose Ramirez are also inactive.