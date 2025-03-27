 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250327.jpg
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Jets agree to one-year deal with WR Josh Reynolds

  
The Jets are adding a weapon for quarterback Justin Fields.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York has agreed to a one-year deal with receiver Josh Reynolds.

The contract is worth up to $5 million.

Reynolds, 30, split his season between the Broncos and Jaguars last season. He was a victim of a shooting in Denver in October, but was able to return to the field later in the year with Jacksonville. In nine games with the Broncos and Jaguars, he totaled 13 catches for 194 yards with a touchdown.

A fourth-round pick in 2017, Reynolds has appeared in 116 career games with 55 starts for the Rams, Titans, Lions, Broncos, and Jags. He’s totaled 233 receptions for 3,217 yards with 20 TDs. In 2023, he caught 40 passes for 608 yards with five touchdowns for Detroit.