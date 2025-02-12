Jets announce hiring of Rick Spielman as senior football advisor

Last week, Rick Spielman announced that he’ll be a new senior football advisor to the Jets. This week, the Jets announced it, too.

The move, with the team-issued press release, is official. The former Vikings and Dolphins G.M. now returns to direct employment of an NFL team.

Spielman has spent time since leaving the Vikings in early 2022 with CBS. He also served as a consultant last year to Commanders owner Josh Harris, in connection with the hiring of G.M. Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn. Spielman worked with former Jets G.M. Mike Tannenbaum to run the search process that resulted in the Jets hiring G.M. Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn.

Some in league circles have raised eyebrows over the appearance of a quid pro quo, subtle or otherwise. It’s unknown for now, however, whether Mougey’s hire came with the attached string of giving Spielman a job. (And even if it did, welcome to reality.)

It’s also possible that owner Woody Johnson became sufficiently impressed with Spielman during the search process to want him involved with the team moving forward. Spielman built a consistent contender in Minnesota, working with multiple head coaches.

Regardless, Spielman is going from contractor to employee with the Jets. And the Jets will be better off for it.