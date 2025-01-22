Jets announce the hiring of Aaron Glenn as the 22nd head coach in franchise history

The Jets made it official, announcing that they have agreed to terms with Aaron Glenn.

He will become the 22nd head coach in franchise history, returning home to a Jets team he played for in his first eight NFL seasons and later worked for as a scout in the personnel department.

Glenn, the former Lions defensive coordinator, is expected to sign his contract Thursday at 1 Jets Drive.

“I’m excited to welcome Aaron Glenn home as the head coach of the New York Jets,” Chairman Robert Wood Johnson said in a statement. “Aaron earned this opportunity through almost three decades of NFL experience — 10 with us as a player and a scout. He brings tremendous leadership skills and the vision this organization needs to be successful. I am thrilled to see him lead this team.”

The Jets completed 16 interviews with head coaching candidates.

Glenn met face-to-face with Jets brass Tuesday morning and a framework for a deal was agreed upon on Wednesday.

“This place is special for me,” Glenn said. “From the time I was drafted and practiced on Long Island, to the time I came back as a scout in New Jersey, this organization has always felt like home. I’m thankful to Mr. Johnson for this opportunity. To our players, prepare to be coached with everything we have. That is our responsibility. I ask that we share the same vision and that’s working toward winning a championship. To our fans, simply put, expect a winning team that you will be proud of.”

Before starting his professional coaching trek, Glenn worked in the Jets’ front office as a pro personnel scout in 2012 and college area scout in 2013.