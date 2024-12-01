Jets CB D.J. Reed unloads on NFL officiating

Jets cornerback D.J. Reed likely will be getting a letter from the league office this week.

After Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, Reed posted this on Twitter: “@NFLOfficiating you FXCKING suck, yall should be ashamed of yall selves!”

The NFL will allow a certain amount of criticism from players, but there’s a line that will trigger a fine. Last year, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was fined $25,000 for calling officiating a “travesty” after a win over the Jaguars.

I don’t know where the line is, by “you FXCKING suck” probably lands on the wrong side of it.