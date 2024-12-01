 Skip navigation
Eberflus' coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
'Soft' Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jets CB D.J. Reed unloads on NFL officiating

  
Published December 1, 2024 05:55 PM

Jets cornerback D.J. Reed likely will be getting a letter from the league office this week.

After Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, Reed posted this on Twitter: “@NFLOfficiating you FXCKING suck, yall should be ashamed of yall selves!”

The NFL will allow a certain amount of criticism from players, but there’s a line that will trigger a fine. Last year, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was fined $25,000 for calling officiating a “travesty” after a win over the Jaguars.

I don’t know where the line is, by “you FXCKING suck” probably lands on the wrong side of it.