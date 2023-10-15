Jets cut Eagles lead to 14-9 before halftime

The Eagles have scored the only touchdowns of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium, but the Jets remain in striking distance at halftime.

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley forced a fumble by Eagles running back D’Andre Swift just after the two minute warning and linebacker Quincy Williams recovered the ball at midfield to set up the final Jets possession of the first half. The Jets drove for a 35-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal and cut the Eagles’ lead to 14-9 on the final play of the half.

It was the first time that an Eagles opponent has turned one of their turnovers into points this season. The Jets could not do the same after their first takeaway of the game. Quincy Williams’ brother Quinnen intercepted a pass to tight end Dallas Goedert that Jermaine Johnson knocked out of the tight end’s grasp.

The other two Eagles possessions ended with touchdowns. A 19-play drive on the first Philly possession ended with officials using replay to rule Jalen Hurts had scored on a three-yard run after initially saying he was down short of the end zone and Swift caught a nine-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Hurts is 18-of-25 for 172 yards overall, but the Eagles have not been able to get much going on the ground. Zach Wilson is 11-of-21 for 96 yards and he’ll need to find a way to get the Jets into the end zone if they’re going to remain competitive over the final 30 minutes of play.