Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday's Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jets cut offensive lineman Eric Smith

  
Published May 30, 2023 11:42 AM

The Jets have made a roster move to make room for the addition of offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste .

Offensive lineman Eric Smith has been released to make room for Cajuste on the 90-man roster, the team announced.

Smith spent last season with the Jets’ practice squad. He has had a long NFL career that has included stints with the Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, giants, Cowboys, Cardinals, Giants again, Jets again, Titans and Jets a third time. Through all that he has only played in four regular-season games.

In addition to Cajuste the Jets have added Billy Turner, Wes Schweitzer, Trystan Colon and rookies Carter Warren and Joe Tippman to the offensive line this offseason, and Smith was the odd man out.