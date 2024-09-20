 Skip navigation
Jets don't think Morgan Moses injury is season-ending, expect C.J. Mosley back in Week Four

  
Published September 20, 2024 09:25 AM

Jets right tackle Morgan Moses’s departure with a knee injury was about the only thing that didn’t go right for the team in Thursday night’s 24-3 win over the Patriots, but the early word on his prognosis is fairly positive.

Moses said on Thursday night that he believed he avoided a severe injury and head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday morning that the “early feel is decent.” Saleh said that the team does not believe he suffered a season-ending injury, but there’s no further word on his timeline as Moses is still having tests done.

First-round pick Olu Fashanu replaced Moses on Thursday night.

Saleh also had a positive update on linebacker C.J. Mosley. Mosley did not play Thursday with a toe injury, but Saleh said the Jets expect him back for Week Four against the Broncos.