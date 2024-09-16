 Skip navigation
Jets hope to have C.J. Mosley, D.J. Reed, Michael Carter on Thursday night

  
Published September 16, 2024 11:53 AM

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson’s suspected Achilles tear was the injury headline for the Jets in Sunday’s 24-17 win over the Titans, but he wasn’t the only player to leave the game after getting hurt.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley went to the locker room in the first half and did not return due to a toe injury. On Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said in a press conference that he’s hopeful Mosley will be able to play against the Patriots on Thursday night.

Cornerbacks Michael Carter and D.J. Reed will also be players to watch on the injury front this week. Carter came into the game with an ankle injury and was in and out of Sunday’s win while Reed did not play due to a knee injury. Saleh said he’s hoping to have both corners along with Mosley.

Saleh also said that there wasn’t final confirmation of Johnson’s Achilles tear yet, but neither he nor Saleh seemed to have much doubt about the severity of the injury on Sunday.