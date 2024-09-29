Jets lead Broncos 6-0 after rain-soaked first half in Jersey

The Broncos and Jets spent the first half of Sunday’s game showing that it can be hard to create offensive fireworks in the rain.

It took nearly an entire quarter for either team to pick up a first down on a wet track at MetLife Stadium and the first points came on a field goal after the Jets were unable to score on three plays from the 1-yard-line. They initially lined up to go for it on fourth down, but settled for a field goal after one of their seven penalties.

The Jets put together their best drive of the half on their final possession before halftime. Aaron Rodgers hooked up with Allen Lazard twice for 38 yards and then found Mike Williams for 21 yards. Williams did a great job dragging his toes before going out of bounds, but a John Franklin-Myers sack halted their momentum and Greg Zuerlein was called in for his second field goal of the day.

That kick made it 6-0 and the Broncos will have the ball coming out of the break. They’ll need to find some way to get Bo Nix comfortable as the rookie’s seven completions have lost the team seven yards. They have 46 yards overall and that will obviously need to change for them to win a second straight road game.

The Jets were able to get to 101 yards on that final drive and they’ll be hoping that the flickers of progress on that possession carry over to the second half.