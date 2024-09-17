 Skip navigation
Jets list D.J. Reed, Michael Carter as full practice participants

  
Published September 17, 2024 06:19 PM

The Jets upgraded the condition of two cornerbacks on Tuesday’s injury report.

D.J. Reed and Michael Carter were both listed as full participants after being listed as limited on Monday. The listings are estimations because the Jets held a walkthrough with a Thursday game against the Patriots.

Reed missed the win over the Titans with a knee injury and Carter was in and out of the game with an ankle injury. Head coach Robert Saleh said at a Tuesday press conference, via a transcript from the team, that Reed is “progressing well” and put linebacker C.J. Mosley in the same category, but Mosley (toe) was listed as out of practice again.

Running back Breece Hall (quad) remained in the full participation category while left tackle Tyron Smith (rest) was the team’s only limited participant.