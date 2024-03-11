Jets re-sign Kenny Yeboah

Tight end Kenny Yeboah is staying with the Jets.

According to multiple reports, Yeboah has agreed to re-sign with the team. It is a one-year deal for Yeboah, who was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Yeboah has played in 24 games for the Jets over the last four seasons. He played a career-high 123 offensive snaps last season and had two catches for 28 yards. He has four catches for 64 yards for his career.

The Jets released C.J. Uzomah earlier this year. Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, and Zack Kuntz join Yeboah as the other tight ends on the roster.