Jets release CB Tae Hayes

The Jets have elected to move on from cornerback Tae Hayes.

After he was arrested on Sunday morning and charged with marijuana possession, Hayes has been released by New York.

The Jets previously said in a statement that the club was aware of Hayes’ arrest but wouldn’t comment further.

Hayes, 26, signed with New York’s practice squad last October and appeared in one game for the club. He re-signed with the Jets on a futures contract in January.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Hayes has spent time with the Jaguars, Dolphins, Vikings, Cardinals, Panthers, Patriots, Lions, and Ravens.

Hayes was released early Sunday morning after posting a $300 bond.