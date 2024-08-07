 Skip navigation
Jets sign RB Deon Jackson

  
Published August 7, 2024 04:48 PM

The Jets have brought in a running back.

New York announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Deon Jackson.

Jackson, 25, spent most of his first three seasons with the Colts after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Duke. He rushed for 236 yards and caught 30 passes for 209 yards in 2022 with Indianapolis. But he split last season between the Colts, Browns, and Giants, appearing in just four games.

The Jets recently saw Tarik Cohen retire, creating a void at running back.

As a corresponding move, New York waived receiver Hamze El-Zayat.