 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets to hire Scott Turner as offensive pass game coordinator

  
Published February 2, 2025 05:10 PM

The Jets are set to hire another experienced offensive assistant coach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will hire Scott Turner as their pass game coordinator. Sunday also brought word that they are expected to hire Charles London as their quarterbacks coach.

Turner was the pass game coordinator for the Raiders when the 2024 season started, but he wound up calling the team’s offensive plays after offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was fired during the season. Head coach Antonio Pierce was fired at the end of the season and Turner will move on with Pete Carroll taking over in Las Vegas.

Prior to joining the Raiders in 2023, Turner spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator in Washington and he also spent time as a quarterbacks coach for the Panthers and Vikings. He’ll draw on that experience to help Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand navigate his first season in that role.