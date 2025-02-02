Jets to hire Scott Turner as offensive pass game coordinator

The Jets are set to hire another experienced offensive assistant coach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will hire Scott Turner as their pass game coordinator. Sunday also brought word that they are expected to hire Charles London as their quarterbacks coach.

Turner was the pass game coordinator for the Raiders when the 2024 season started, but he wound up calling the team’s offensive plays after offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was fired during the season. Head coach Antonio Pierce was fired at the end of the season and Turner will move on with Pete Carroll taking over in Las Vegas.

Prior to joining the Raiders in 2023, Turner spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator in Washington and he also spent time as a quarterbacks coach for the Panthers and Vikings. He’ll draw on that experience to help Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand navigate his first season in that role.