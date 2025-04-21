Jets to pick up fifth-year options on Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson II

The Jets had three first-round draft picks in 2022, and they’re committing to all three of them at least through 2026.

Jets General Manager Darren Mougey said today that the team will exercise fifth-year options on 2022 fourth overall pick Sauce Gardner, 10th overall pick Garrett Wilson and 26th overall pick Jermaine Johnson II.

That means Gardner gets a guaranteed base salary of $20.1 million in 2026, Wilson gets a guaranteed $16.8 million and Johnson gets a guaranteed $13.4 million.

That’s a lot to guarantee three players, but the Jets are lacking in talent, and hitting on their three first-round picks in 2022 was one of the few things they’ve done right in the personnel department in recent years. So they don’t want to let any of those three players go.

The Jets will likely try to negotiate long-term contract extensions with Gardner, Wilson and Johnson, but even without any additional negotiations, they’ll all be with the Jets for two more years.